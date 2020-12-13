Welp, there went 2020.
It may not have exactly been the year the music died, but it certainly went into a deep state of hibernation.
The COVID-19 pandemic that continues to ravage our community also shuttered entertainment venues across the borderland, canceling concerts and sending festivals and shows into virtual formats.
We missed out on ZZ Top, Ricky Martin and the much anticipated Rage Against the Machine. Al Fresco! Fridays, Cool Canyon Nights and Viva! El Paso took the summer off, as did the ever-popular Neon Desert Music Festival.
Chalk the Block had artists painting their masterpieces on the sidewalks at home; and the Plaza Classic and El Paso film festivals had us watching movies online and at home.
The El Paso Chihuahuas and sports at all levels were restrained to the locker room.
We didn’t say cheers at the Sun City Craft Beer Fest; and the annual Halloween and Thanksgiving parades were grounded.
Here we are in December, with no skating or concerts at WinterFest; no fancy New Year’s parties. Hopes for a Sun Bowl, as of deadline, were flickering.
It’s hard to predict what events may survive the pandemic, but here’s What’s Up this winter – all dependent on the pandemic and government orders that may follow.
Please check ticketmaster.com/discover/eventupdates or with each venue’s box office for any changes and updates.
DECEMBER-JANUARY
WINTERFEST
WinterFest won’t feature the parade of lights, skating rink, vendors or other events. But holiday lights abound at San Jacinto Plaza, so take a stroll and photos with the family Dec. 5-Jan. 3. More at epwinterfest.com.
DECEMBER 5
EL PASO PRO-MUSICA
EPPM goes live online with Cabaret singer Shelly Watson in “Live from NYC: Sequins and Song.” The virtual event is part of EPPM’s 2020-21 season, which runs through April. More at eppm.org.
JANUARY 15
December ’63
December ’63, the Tribute to Franki Valli and the Four Seasons, will have you singing along with “Candy Girl” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and other hits from the “Jersey Boys” musical, at the Plaza Theatre.
JANUARY 16
Dwight Yoakam
The country crooner will have your hips swinging with “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Honky Tonk Man” and your heart breaking with ballads like “You’re the One” at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
JANUARY 22
TOBYMAC
The popular Christian hip-hop music artist brings his Hits Deep Tour and some of his 20 charted solo singles on Billboard’s Christian Songs list to the Don Haskins Center.
FEBRUARY 12
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
The multi-media experience will feature full concert sounds with hit favorites such as “The Wall” and “Wish You Were Here” along with a breathtaking light show at the Plaza Theatre.
FEBRUARY 13
Cristian Castro
The Mexican crooner and actor (and nephew of borderland native Germán ‘Tin Tan’ Valdés) is sure to make you dance and maybe cry a little with his pop hits and popular ballads at the Plaza Theatre.
FEBRUARY 27
SUN CITY CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL
The Tejano Legends, featuring Ruben Ramos and the Mexican Revolution, will get you moving with the sounds of mariachis, accordions and probably some good gritos at the Plaza Theatre.
