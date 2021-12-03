NOW TO JANUARY 2
WINTERFEST
The ring-tingle-tingling of the holidays returns to Downtown El Paso with ice skating, streetcar rides, live entertainment, winter-themed café, food vendors, festive lights and a holiday market.
DECEMBER 11-12
STOMP
The cast uses push brooms, wooden poles, hammer handles, garbage cans, matchboxes and even the kitchen sink for this production. No words needed in this joyful Broadway in El Paso show rescheduled from the 2019-20 season.
DECEMBER 19
A MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS
Mariachi Sol de Mexico takes center stage at the Plaza Theatre with Spanish and English holiday favorites, including “Ave Maria,” “Silver Bells” and “El Niño del Tambor” (“Little Drummer Boy”) – as well as traditional mariachi classics.
DECEMBER 21-22
SUN BOWL INVITATIONAL
Sponsored by WestStar, the Don Haskins invitational hosts a top-notch basketball tournament at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP, Bradley University, Sam Houston State and North Carolina Central will compete this year.
DECEMBER 31
TONY THE TIGER SUN BOWL
The 90s rock band Tonic will perform at halftime during the 88th annual college bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. with the ACC and Pac 12 teams expected to be announced soon. The game will be televised on CBS.
JANUARY 7
JO KOY
You’ve seen him on Comedy Central and Netflix specials, and now you can catch him live at the Don Haskins Center telling funny stories about being mixed-race, being raised by his Filipino mother, raising his son – and life in general.
JANUARY 8-28
EL PASO PRO-MUSICA CHAMBER FESTIVAL
The monthlong festival includes the annual Collaboration Concert with the El Paso Symphony Orchestra featuring violinist Helen Kim and Zuill Bailey Jan. 21-22 at the Plaza Theatre.
FEBRUARY 9
KANSAS
The progressive rock band brings its Point of No Return Tour to the Plaza Theatre with its 70s hits such as “Dust in the Wind,” “Paradox” and “Portrait.”
FEBRUARY 11
BAD BUNNY
Bring your dancing shoes for a night of reggaeton, salsa, bachata and Latin trap at the Don Haskins Center – Bad Bunny's third concert in El Paso since 2017. The ‘La Noche de Anoche’ singer has recorded 42 ‘Hot 100’ Billboard songs.
FEBRUARY 18-19
EL PASO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
EPSO’s 90th anniversary continues with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy" with the UTEP Choral Union. Rachmaninoff’s Concerto for Piano No. 3 with Natasha Paremski and Respighi’s Pines of Rome is on tap April 22-23.
MARCH 1-2
ANASTASIA
The Broadway in El Paso production at the Plaza Theatre will transport us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of 1920 Paris as a young woman sets out to discover her past and find her home, love and family.
MARCH 3
CHICAGO
Classic rock has never hurt so good as with the band Chicago, which brings its tour to the Abraham Chavez Theatre with hits such as “Hard Habit to Break,” “You’re the Inspiration” and “Saturday in the Park.”
Find more to do at elpasoinc.com/local-events
