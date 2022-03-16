What's Up Spring Calendar

Jersey Boys
Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – with this musical at the Plaza Theatre.
El Paso Locomotive FC
Climb aboard the crazy train under new head coach John Hutchinson for the team’s fourth season March 12 to Oct. 8, with the home opening match on March 19.
Swan Lake: Russian Ballet Theatre
The must-see Russian Ballet Theatre’s production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic returns to the Plaza Theatre with its exquisite choreography, sets and costumes.
Los Tigres del Norte
The legendary norteño band will have you reminiscing and raising your glass at the Don Haskins Center with its mega hits such as “La Puerta Negra” and “La Mesa del Rincón.”
El Paso Chihuahuas
Chico and the team welcome new manager Jared Sandberg to the ballpark for the 2022 Triple A West season April 5 to Sept. 21, with the home opener April 12.
Reunited: Pratt & Bailey
El Paso Pro-Musica’s Chamber Music Festival concludes with the 20-year reunion of artistic director and cellist Zuill Bailey and noted pianist Awadagin Pratt at First Baptist Church.
Into the Woods
The UTEP Dinner Theatre honors the life and career of the late composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim with this musical that intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grim fairy tales.
Earth, Wind & Fire
Boogie and groove the night away at the Plaza Theatre with the blended sounds of disco, jazz, soul and a little bit of rock-and-roll with the band “of the mighty elements,” which first formed in the 70s.
Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles
Broadway in El Paso takes you back in time with the world’s most iconic band in this theatrical event at the Plaza Theatre – the next best thing to seeing John, Paul, George and Ringo live.
Reik
The Baja, California, trio known for their chart-topping songs – and for having recorded at El Paso’s Sonic Ranch – bring its new and classic pop and ballad sounds to the Plaza Theatre.
Sun City Craft Beer Festival
More than 170 craft beers, live music, food and craft vendors and giant pong and billiard games will fill the convention center and its plaza for this event that’ll have you saying, "Cheers!"
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Grab your string of pearls for a night of timeless jazz and swing classics such as “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade” with 18 musicians on the Plaza Theatre stage.
