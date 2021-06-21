NOW THRU SEPTEMBER 21
EL PASO CHIHUAHUAS
Get your peanuts and crackerjacks ready, Triple A baseball is back at Southwest University Park with coach Edwin Rodriguez, Chico and the team – including top prospects from the San Diego Padres.
NOW THRU OCTOBER 24
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
The city’s USL team is seeking its first championship after strong playoff finishes its first two years. Catch coach Mark Lowry, Ozzy and the team at Southwest University Park for home matches.
JUNE 17 TO SEPTEMBER 2
COOL CANYON NIGHTS
One of the coolest outdoor concert series in the city returns with the best area musicians taking the stage against the majestic backdrop of McKelligon Canyon. Opening acts in the patio before each show.
JUNE 19
SHEN YUN
Translated to “the rhythm of a divine spirit,” the show features dancers accompanied by an orchestra depicting 5,000 years of civilization. The show has two performances at the Plaza Theatre.
JUNE 23
ZZ TOP*
That little ol’ band from Texas brings its classic beards – and hits such as “Legs,” “Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers,” “Gimme All Your Lovin” and many more – to the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
JULY 2 TO AUGUST 7
VIVA! EL PASO
The pageantry of the long-running production about our region’s history, culture and traditions returns to McKelligon Canyon with its live music, dancers and more. Info: vivaelpaso.org.
JULY 4
EPSO AT POP GOES THE FORT
Celebrating its 90th season, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will ring in the Fourth of July with conductot James Welsch at the annual Independence Day celebration at Biggs Park on Fort Bliss. Info: epso.org.
JULY 11
INTOCABLE
The Tejano/Norteño six-man band from Zapata, Texas, is sure to get you dancing in your seat – and raising your glass to the one who loved you or left you – for this show at the Plaza Theatre.
JULY 29 TO AUGUST 8
PLAZA CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL
Started by the El Paso Community Foundation in 2008, the festival comes home to the Plaza Theatre and Downtown after being held in drive-in spots across the city last year. Info: plazaclassic.com.
AUGUST 24
MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD*
If heavy metal gets you rockin’, don’t miss out on the ‘Metal Tour of the Year’ with these two giants of the genre at the Don Haskins Center – it’s sure to be a ‘Symphony of Destruction.’
SEPTEMBER 9
CAIFANES*
Rock out 'en Español' with one of Mexico's most successful bands of the 1980s and early 90s, including megahits 'Hasta Morir,' 'La Tortuga,' 'Afuera' 'La Negra Tomasa' and more at the Plaza Theatre.
