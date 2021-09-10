Every issue, we ask community members about their favorite books – what they're reading, what the book is about, why they like it and their other favorite reads. To participate, email us at epincmag@elpasoinc.com.
Col. Shawna E. Scully
Deputy Commander, Health & Readiness, William Beaumont Army Medical Center
WHAT I’M READING: “The Geography of Genius: A Search for the World’s Most Creative Places, from Ancient Athens to Silicon Valley” by Eric Weiner
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A text that looks at how eras of innovation began based on geography and geopolitics throughout time, outlining how “culture” has inspired creativity, insight and intellectual advancement
WHY I’M LOVING IT: I’m fascinated, because I’m seeing that many of the seeds that brought forth “renaissance” in places across the planet exist right here in the El Paso border metroplex. Cultural exchange, fiscal support through informed patronage, necessity bringing forth innovation… everything that it takes to inspire a new era of genius exists right here, and I’m chomping at the bit to see our community step into a new role as leaders of intellectual thought and innovation!
WHAT’S NEXT? “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest,” by Suzane Simmard
Susan Guerra
Compliance Officer, Guerra Investment Advisors
WHAT I’M READING: “The Tipping Point,” by Malcolm Gladwell
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: One chapter deals with the rise and fall of crime in New York City. Gladwell describes crime as a type of epidemic; one of the seemingly small ways with which it was confronted was to fix the broken windows in a crime-ridden area.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: The thought was that the broken windows signified that no one in the area cared so crimes would be easier to get away with. I love it because I believe that little things can make a difference, but it helps to be reminded of it from time to time.
OTHER FAVORITES: “Killer of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann; “The Happiest Man on Earth,” by Eddie Jacku, an Auschwitz survivor
Sister Helen Santamaria, S.L.
Spiritual Director/ Sacristan Loretto Academy
WHAT I’M READING: ”Armchair Mystic /Easing Into Contemplative Prayer” by Mark E.Thibodeaux, S.J.
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Holiness comes in all shapes, sizes and walks of life. There is no great divide between the prayer of the monastery and the prayer of the marketplace. Contemplative prayer is not about leaving this world. Contemplative prayer is not exclusively for monks and nuns. College kids, parents, professionals and all everyday people can pray contemplatively. Perhaps you are called to begin to pray contemplatively. This book will give you a few pointers to help you get started.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: It is my privilege to minister daily to everyday persons feeling called to deepen their relationship with the Almighty and desiring assistance to live their daily lives in response to that call. This book is a truly refreshing and reliable guide. The result is a down-to-earth presentation of a personal experience of God’s presence and a better understanding of how to live the Christian life
WHAT’S NEXT? “Embracing Life While Walking the Camino de Santiago,” by John W. Pearson
Secret Wherrett
Publisher, El Paso Inc.
WHAT I’M READING: “Breath” by James Nestor
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: It’s about the lost art of breathing and how breathing methods can change your health. Nestor covers the history of how and why humans lost the ability to breathe properly and the resulting consequences. It’s more of a historical and science deep dive, rather than self-help, but provides insights and guidance on how to improve breathing.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: It was recommended to me by a physical therapist. I’ve been learning more about the power of breath to help manage pain and stress. Common ailments like lower back pain can be closely tied to stress. Until recently, I never thought too much about breathing and I find the whole topic fascinating. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could improve your health or pain with something as simple as breathing techniques? It’s worth a go.
WHAT’S NEXT: “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," the final book in the Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series
