David Michael Jerome
President & CEO,
El Paso Chamber
WHAT I’M READING:
“Factfulness,” by Hans Rosling
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:The book is about data and what it tells about human progress. Although pre-COVID, it is still instructive on the longer-term trends in global development.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
I had seen Rosling’s famed TED talks, so I was intrigued that he had published a book. I was pleased and surprised to learn that in the last 20 years, the proportion of global population living in extreme poverty has been cut in half. A needed optimistic read in our challenging times.
WHAT’S NEXT: Oscar Wilde anything; also may tackle Moby Dick as an adult. Fighting something as dangerous and vast as the sea seems compelling and instructional right now.
Claudia Rivers
Head, Special Collections,
UTEP Library
WHAT I’M READING:
“The Shape of the Ruins,” by Juan Gabriel Vásquez
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:
The narrator, also named Juan Gabriel Vásquez, becomes involved with a strange man obsessed with conspiracy theories about the assassination of a popular left-leaning politician, Jorge Eliécer Gaitán, in 1948. Set in modern-day Colombia, the novel has a book-within-a-book, a detour from the main story line, to a different murder: the killing in 1914 of General Rafael Uribe.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
References to real historical events, with supposedly authentic documents, appeals to me. The fuzzy illustrations in the paperback edition encourage belief in vague theories supported by old documents and photographs
WHAT’S NEXT:“A Beautiful Blue Death,” by Charles Finch
Kevin Taggart
Digital library services specialist, OCLC
WHAT I’M READING:"Retablos: Stories from a Life Lived Along the Border,” by Octavio Solis
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: The El Paso playwright creates beautiful vignettes of life in the Lower Valley in the 60s and 70s. I sent the book to my aunts and cousins in Ysleta before realizing there were some off-color stories.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
The opening story about a young boy’s experience seeing JFK in El Paso in 1962 is terrific. Solis’ ‘retablos’ are gems: I can smell my Tia Betty’s sopa when I read these stories.
OTHER FAVORITES:“Pass of the North: Four Centuries on the Rio Grande (1581-1917),” by C.L. Sonnichsen (who makes local history so enjoyable) with illustrations by Jose Cisneros
Andrew J. Polk
Host, Talk El Paso,
News Radio 690 KTSM AM
WHAT I’M READING: “Days of Rage: America's Radical Underground, the FBI, and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence,” by Bryan Burrough
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: A retrospective look at the underground revolutionary groups of the 1960s and ’70s and the violence they spawned, including small-scale bombings and high-profile crimes like the Patty Hearst kidnapping. The author talks directly with members of the radical underground and also details how law enforcement responded.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: It's tempting to compare that era to today; yet the events recounted in the book would be almost unimaginable now. Even though these violent acts happened well within living memory, the social, technological and political situations of the ’60s and ’70s are completely different from our modern standpoint.
WHAT’S NEXT: "Meditations," by Marcus Aurelius
