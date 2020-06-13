Hal Marcus
Artist, gallery owner
WHAT I’M READING:
“How Not To Die” by Michael Greger, M.D.
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:Scientific proof that you may prevent and treat disease through a whole food, plant based vegan diet.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
Eight years ago, my wife and I went to Dr. Greger’s presentation and it changed our lives. We no longer eat any animals. We enjoy cooking and being super healthy! I’m re-reading this book now because it is especially relevant. Many infectious diseases are linked to animals, including the coronavirus.
WHAT’S NEXT: “John Lennon: All I Want is the Truth” by Elizabeth Partridge
OTHER FAVORITES: “The Prophet” by Kahlil Gibran; “Walden” by Henry David Thoreau; “The Art Spirit” by Robert Henri
Laura Uribarri
Assistant dean, UTEP College of Business Administration
WHAT I’M READING:
“To Repair the World,” by Paul Farmer
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:
Farmer is a physician, educator and advocate who has spent decades fighting the world’s gravest health problems in Haiti, Peru, Russia and Rwanda, among other countries. He conveys the beliefs and values that guide his work healing the poor and challenging the “failure of imagination” that keeps our society from extending medical advances to the poorest among us.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
Farmer is the child of an itinerant mechanic who has become an inspiration for anyone with an interest in serving others. His speeches call on us to reexamine the frameworks in our society that limit access to health care, education, housing and other basic services. The message is particularly timely given the pandemic we are facing.
WHAT’S NEXT:“The House of Broken Angels,” by Luis Alberto Urrea
Leila Melendez
CEO, Workforce Solutions Borderplex
WHAT I’M READING:“Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth and Happiness,” by Cass R. Sunstein and Richard H. Thaler
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: The book is about human behavior and describes alternative ways to designing choice environments. It reminds us that as humans, we have biases that form our decision-making on money, health, etc. It provides examples on how choices can be presented in ways that improve decision-making.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
It really has blown my mind, showing me how I make choices based on how things are presented to me, based on my likes, my motivations, even my fears. If we can remember that we serve humans, we can design choices in ways that can have positive outcomes.
OTHER FAVORITES:“10% Happier,” by Dan Harris; “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Viktor E. Frankl; “Suburban Nation,” by Andres Duany and Elizabeth Plater-Zyberk
Bruce D. Collins
Purchasing director and contracting officer, city of El Paso
WHAT I’M READING: “Acres of Diamonds, Discovering God’s Best Right Where You Are,” by Jentezen Franklin
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:A well thought-out discussion on how embracing challenges, environmental pressures and experiences in the moment or place can transform you into a more valuable and impactful person. The transformative process is segmented into different stages to assist the reader in identifying where they are in their own journey.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:
It is an exceptional read that caused reflection and value for every aspect of my journey. The practical examples are more than motivational, they’re guidance for changing my perspective and mindset for embracing what is required to become a better me. I’m reading this book with my adult sons.
WHAT’S NEXT:“Swim, Developing A Shark Like Mindset,” by Walter Bond; “Start with Why,” by Simon Sinek
