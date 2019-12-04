BOBBY BYRD
Publisher emeritus, Cinco Puntos Press
WHAT I’M READING:“The Snow Leopard,” by Peter Matthiessen
WHAT IT’S ABOUT:The memoir records his two-month 1973 trek with naturalist George Schaller into the Tibetan Plateau high and deep into the Himalayas. Matthiessen’s journey was spiritual – his wife had died the year before.
WHY I’M LOVING IT:Matthiesen’s prose is elegant but precise. He wonderfully describes the magnificent Himalayan geography, its fauna and flora, the Sherpas, the communities they walk through, the diverse people they meet.
WHAT’S NEXT:Jennifer Clement’s “Widow Basquiat: A Love Story”
OTHER FAVORITES: “A Song for the River,” by Philip Connors
MONICA LOMBRANA
Managing director of aviation and international bridges, city of El Paso
WHAT I’M READING:“Truly Madly Guilty,” by Liane Moriarty
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Three couples who are friends experience a traumatic event one weekend. The ensuing weeks/months are trying times for all involved.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: It illustrates the ups and downs of marriages and friendships, and how seemingly strong relationships can be tested to the point of dissolution. It also explores how we aren’t always truthful to ourselves.
WHAT’S NEXT: “Leaders: Myth and Reality,” by Gen. Stanley McChrystal
OTHER FAVORITES: “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles
LOUIE SAENZ
News and public affairs director, UTEP Department of Communication
WHAT I’M READING: “America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.,” by Steven M. Gillon
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: Gillon uses his perspective as a scholar and a friend of JFK Jr. to reveal details about the burdens and expectations placed on him by others. The author digs up previously classified Secret Service documents and long-closed secret FBI files.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: I have always loved history and reading this from a historian’s perspective made it an interesting read.
WHAT’S NEXT: “Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Idol,” by Greg Laurie
OTHER FAVORITES: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” by Bettie Smith
MICA SHORT
Vice president of development, Paso del Norte Community Foundation
WHAT I’M READING: “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance,” by Angela Duckworth
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: The book addresses natural talent and underscores that talent alone will not produce success. Duckworth explains that effort, or “grit,” is weighted twice as much as talent is – and that true success results from grit combined with interest, practice, purpose, passion and hope.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: I love that this book is encouraging.
WHAT’S NEXT: “Lost Roses,” by Martha Hall Kelly
OTHER FAVORITES: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya Angelou; “The Baker’s Secret,” by Stephen P. Kiernan
STEPHANIE VALLE
News anchor/operations manager, KVIA ABC-7
WHAT I’M READING: “The Institute,” by Stephen King
WHAT IT’S ABOUT: It's about how children with telepathic and telekinetic abilities who have been kidnapped by a covert entity to carry out assassinations find a way to escape captivity.
WHY I’M LOVING IT: King can make a 500+ page book feel like it isn't long enough. His writing flows, characters are well developed and he provides enough detail to allow the suspension of disbelief, yet leaves enough to the reader to allow the horror of his own imagination sink in.
WHAT’S NEXT: “The Testaments,” by Margaret Atwood
OTHER FAVORITES: “The Fountainhead,” by Ayn Rand; “The Stand,” by Stephen King; “Brave New World,” by Aldous Huxley