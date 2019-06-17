Thursdays thru Aug. 1
COOL CANYON NIGHTS You can’t beat free live music by the borderland’s most popular bands of every genre. Except that the concerts are under the open skies at the picturesque McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre.
June 14-July 27
VIVA! EL PASO Get ready to be entertained with live songs, dance performances, drama and humor at McKelligon Canyon Fridays and Saturdays – all while learning about the region’s colorful history.
June 30
PEPE AGUILAR Crooner Pepe Aguilar brings his mariachi, horses (and family) to this Mexican rodeo-style concert, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2019, with guests – son and daughter, Angela and Leonardo Aguilar, and Paquita la del Barrio, at the Don Haskins Center.
Aug. 1-11
PLAZA CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL The world’s largest classic film festival features 11 days of classic, family and locally produced films showcased in the historic Plaza Theatre and surrounding Downtown venues.
