The following excerpt is from the book, “Voices of La Lydia: The History of the Lydia Patterson Institute,” written by Adair Margo and with portraits by Gaspar Enriquez. Affectionately called 'La Lydia' by her students, Lydia Patterson Institute is a Methodist mission school located a few blocks from the Mexican border in South El Paso. For over 100 years La Lydia has been a beacon for educating predominantly Spanish-speaking youth, most from disrupted and impoverished homes. Margo and Enriquez recently presented on the book at the Texas Book Festival.
I’ve known the name Lydia Patterson Institute for most of my life, though my first introduction didn’t come until 1997. That’s when my friend, Laura Bush, accepted an invitation to speak at the school’s 85th anniversary celebration and I served on the planning committee.
My habit of driving past the orange brick campus – usually when giving tours of Chicano murals in the Segundo Barrio – changed to one of stopping and going inside.
Each time I entered, I saw neatly dressed students in maroon and navy uniforms walking in and out of classrooms, eating in the cafeteria, and speaking about “La Lydia” in Spanish and English.
There were smiles on their faces and alacrity in their steps. Once I saw the student activities director showing a Tarahumara girl from Juàrez how to clean the front counter. Aiming her spray bottle, she pumped the handle, wetting the surface with specks of foam – and then she laughed!
There is a refreshing sense of newness – of experiencing things for the first time – at Lydia Patterson. Basic things about life in the United States – going to school, having friends, having enough food to eat – are appreciated.
After Laura’s visit, I wanted to stay involved, inviting students to events at my art gallery and helping with fundraising. Every time I walked down the front hallway, I saw three portraits identified as John Corbin, Lawrence Reynolds, and Lydia Patterson hanging on the wall. No one could tell me much about them. As the school’s 100th anniversary approached, and President Socorro de Anda asked me who might write its history, I jumped at the chance.
My desire was to create a beautiful book that combined art and history and was worthy of the school.
I used Tom Lea’s Twelve Travelers Through the Pass of the North (1947), a timeless illustrated El Paso history, as the prototype.
It led me to identify 13 men and women of strong character, though varying in accomplishment, who left imprints on the school. Each is a symbol of a different chapter in the development of Lydia Patterson Institute.
After locating photos of each person, I asked Chicano artist Gaspar Enriquez to paint their portraits. When I first saw his finished portraits, I knew they had to speak for themselves.
With the help of Lyn McKinley, a gifted writer and researcher, I found each person’s voice by poring over books, missionary journals, unpublished histories, marriage and death certificates, obituaries, newspaper articles, and letters.
Each character shares real stories about the foundation of Methodism and the life of the school, voicing facts they either knew or could have known. Principal Ada Ross Sullivan, for instance, talks about the sons of a revolutionary Mexican general, who boarded at Lydia Patterson at the same time she and her family lived there.
Some characters continue speaking even after they die. In this story of faith, it is to be expected. For those who live in Christ, only our earthly bodies are lost in death. The soul lives still.
