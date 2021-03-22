You won't find an instruction guide behind the heavy wine menu your waiter just handed you.
So what do you do with the extensive portfolio of different wines? The experts say it’s easy: Try them.
“Wine was our hobby gone wild,” says Nicole Cabral, co-owner of Mystic Grape Wine Bar and Suds at 2270 Joe Battle in East El Paso.
Traveling inspired Cabral and her husband Santiago to start their wine journey.
“When we would travel, we began tasting wine and found it to be more of an experience than a beverage. The ambiance of the countries we went to, the food we paired with wine, and the friends we met around the world when drinking wine led us to open Mystic Grape.”
Cabral wants her customers to have their own experience when diving into the world of wine.
For wine pairings she suggests: chicken with dry white wine, salmon with a buttery chardonnay or a steak entrée with medium and bold red dry wines. For beginners, pasta is the way to ease into the wine pairings.
Mystic Grape is known for its 48 rotating wines on tap.
“We try to stock our machines with wine that you can't readily get in El Paso and that you might not even think about trying.”
Riccardo Barraza, owner of Wine Attitude at Sunland Park Mall, works to combine wine boutiques of Italy with El Paso by working with small producers to create a unique portfolio of wine for customers.
“When we opened Wine Attitude, we wanted wines that are specific to us,” Barraza says. “Before COVID, we offered tastings of four different wines. We wanted customers to play with sweet, dry, and sparkling wines to explore and hone in their preferences.”
Barraza has one key recommendation for all wine beginners: “Try. Try. Try. Sample. Sample. Sample. Don’t be afraid to try the wine – you don’t have to be an expert.”
