Pets are the ultimate companions.
That’s especially true during times of loneliness, depression and solitude – what many of us may be struggling through daily during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we begin to venture out to walk, exercise and socialize, our pets can safely be by our side and help distract us, entertain us – and even decrease our blood pressure.
And boy can they make us smile.
We hope all the finalists in our Second Annual Best Pet contest bring you lots of smiles and countless aws. They certainly did us.
In this issue, we present our Ultimate Supreme winner, plus the winners and finalists in our categories ranging from Fast & Furious to Chuco Spirit to Golden Oldie.
And while we salute our furry friends, we remind you of the hundreds of dogs and cats in our area shelters that haven’t yet found their forever home.
Many families stepped up to adopt and foster as the pandemic shut down shelters, finding their match online and picking up their new furry friends curbside.
Others have taken in strays – calming their fears and nursing their wounds while giving them unconditional love.
For that, we thank you.
Who knows, that scrappy pup or gentle giant may just grace the cover of El Paso Inc. Magazine as our next Ultimate Supreme – and your ultimate companion.
