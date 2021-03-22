Though being a schoolteacher existed in Tom Lott’s DNA, his 28-year stint with the FBI likely didn’t.
The El Paso resident retires at the end of this school year from his teaching position at the El Paso Independent School District’s Franklin Magnet Center.
Coming from a family lineage of educators, the Michigan native played sports and thought he’d probably coach or teach physical education. He got drafted into the military in December 1972, one month before Selective Service was ended.
He spent two years in the U.S. Army and served as a military policeman. An officer told Lott that he could “either help people get into trouble, or help people get out of trouble.”
Lott left the service in late 1974, sought a public-school teaching slot and found Michigan’s job market thin, so he spent three years as a counselor with Veterans Affairs.
A friend once had urged Lott to apply to the FBI. Lott aced the applicant test, interviewed well in a quite competitive Michigan FBI market and was hired in 1979. He spent nine years in the FBI’s Detroit office, serving on the white-collar crime and violent crime-major offenders squads.
A licensed pilot, the bureau also had him flying surveillance aircraft all over the country. He transferred to the El Paso office in 1988.
Here, Lott worked on the drug squad, helped start a new surveillance unit, and handled more violent major crime cases.
But mandatory retirement at age 57 hit him in 2007.
Lott’s teaching genes kicked back in: He spent five years in Artesia, New Mexico, at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, teaching future federal air marshals, and Border Patrol, U.S. Customs, and Indian Tribal Police officers.
He returned here in 2012, and started teaching law enforcement classes at Franklin – a vocational elective – to students interested in such careers.
“I had a tough first year there,” he says, admitting that the high school scene had changed considerably from his own day.
He left for one year for an administrative post with UTEP’s new, grant-funded National Center for Border Security and Immigration program.
The grant wasn’t renewed, so Lott returned to Franklin in 2014.
He’s kept busy teaching law-enforcement courses and putting together a curriculum for a Legal Pathways class for future lawyers.
“That’s been very successful,” he notes. “Some of our graduates were certified as paralegals, and work in that field now.”
He calls both professions satisfying, “being part of something bigger in putting bad guys in jail,” and now as a high school teacher, working with young people – at least for a few more months. a
