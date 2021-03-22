THRILL SEEKERS

Pulling up to Far East El Paso to the area known as Red Sands on a lush 60-degree Sunday afternoon, you'll see dozens of off-road vehicles kicking up dust.
From Montana Avenue, looking south, 4x4 trucks, Jeeps, dirt bikes, ATVs, utility terrain vehicles, custom buggies and other off-road rides arrive in the desert dunes just off the side of the road. More arrive by the minute as the sun sets to the west.
These weekend warriors, as more proficient off-roaders like to call them, don’t venture too far into the desert, south of Montana – and they shouldn’t, say law enforcement officials and volunteers with the Texas Rescue Patrol.
Much of that desert area is private property and therefore its use is at the discretion of property owners.
But sitting in a Razor UTV – a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle that seats two – atop a hill away from the rumble of Sunday off-road drivers, it’s easy to see why people do it and love it.
“Off-roading in El Paso is huge. This is the activity that most El Pasoans enjoy because it’s so beautiful,” says Jamil Moutran, chief of the Texas Rescue Patrol.
Moutran founded the patrol, an all-volunteer force of outdoor lovers that does its best to assist the El Paso County Sheriff Department and other emergency services in the Red Sands area.
Moutran is also the owner of UTV Off-Road Adventures at Red Sands, which offers safety courses, rentals and tours of areas and trails beyond Red Sands where it is legal to off-road and where usually only more experienced drivers travel.
Fernando Olazabal, president of Dawg House Off-Road, is one of those old-school desert dwellers who knows his way around the trails south of Red Sands and knows when and where he and “Big Bertha,” his 1989 Chevy Suburban, are allowed.
“It’s simple, it’s fun and the day flies by. Before you know it, it’s two in the morning and you’re lost on a trail,” Olazabal says. “El Paso is cool, we have plenty of sand and dirt back there but just a stone throw away is New Mexico and there's different terrain – rocks, rivers."
“Within El Paso, I’ve always been partial to the desert between Montana Vista and Horizon Boulevard,” Olazabal says. “There are tons of roads and hidden trails. The terrain changes from caliche to soft sand, to mud holes.”
Some property owners are friendly to off-roaders, he says. But you have to know which trails to stay on, which gates not to cross and always remember to be courteous.
“Fourth of July becomes hell at Red Sands, so as a club, we go make a camp out on a hill overlooking Red Sands and you can see all the (chaos) below,” he says.
“We do our thing, clean up our area and leave without incident and without risking one of the kids.”
Dawg House Off-Road has about 30 active members and is just one of dozens of off-roading enthusiast clubs around the city, Orazabal said.
His club and others often hold events like food, clothing, blanket and toy drives for local nonprofits. Clubs often compete to see who can raise the most.
For relative newcomers like Jeep owner Amber Dykes, rock crawling is an extension of her lifelong love of the outdoors.
“I got my first Jeep in 2018 as my daily driver and started going out to Red Sands on little trails,” Dykes says. “Eventually I made my way onto bigger trails and ended up on the bigger rocks. There’s an adrenaline rush going over those rocks. Eventually, I bought a second Jeep as a toy that’s built as a rock climber.”
She recommends easier trails for beginners, like the ones at Juando Pass Trail Head near Anthony, Texas, as well as Prehistoric Trackways National Monument, just north of Las Cruces.
For those looking for a more controlled off-road environment, Jesus Corona recently opened Sun City Extreme Off-Road Park at 13340 Montana.
The park offers 8 acres of off-roading land, including a dirt drag racetrack and a mile-long short course track for quads and Razors.
“If you go to Red Sands, it’s kind of dangerous and there’s a lot of illegal riding out there,” Corona says. “I wanted somewhere people could ride and be secure and where even the kids could enjoy riding.”
Even spectators can enjoy themselves.
One weekend a month, Sun City Extreme holds open-track, which is open to all riders with a state-approved safety certificate, as well as onlookers. It also holds a monthly quad race with varying categories and levels. The cost during open-track is $30 per vehicle and $5 for spectators. Corona says the track is fully insured and all riders must sign a waiver.
“It’s a safe environment, it’s family-oriented and it’s fun,” he says. “We also have hand washing and sanitizing stations and are following all COVID-19 protocols.”
Whether you’re an expert rider or new to the rocks, trails and dunes, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials say you should always wear a helmet, be aware of other drivers and your surroundings, never drink and drive and stay off private property if you don’t have permission to be there.
“Safety is paramount,” Commander of Patrol Ryan Urrutia says. “Remember, people can be prosecuted for illegal dumping. A good rule is to leave it better than you found it.”
