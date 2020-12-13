Hundreds of families in our community have lost loved ones to COVID-19, which has had a merciless toll across our nation and around the world.
The pandemic has not only robbed us of our families and friends, but also of the ability to bereave them with rituals that often bring us peace and closure.
To all those families we say: You are not alone. We stand, mourn, cry and pray with you. We pray for those we've lost but will always remember.
We remain El Paso Strong.
Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep'
Do not stand at my grave and weep,
I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am in a thousand winds that blow,
I am the softly falling snow.
I am the gentle showers of rain,
I am the fields of ripening grain.
I am in the morning hush,
I am in the graceful rush
of beautiful birds in circling flight,
I am the starshine of the night.
I am in the flowers that bloom,
I am in a quiet room.
I am in the birds that sing,
I am in each lovely thing.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there. I do not die.
– Mary Elizabeth Frye, 1932
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.