Sometimes stories write themselves. This is one of those times.
With the passing of Leon Metz last year, El Paso lost one its most prolific authors and enthusiastic boosters.
Leon, like many of us, was a transplant who became deeply rooted in El Paso. Military service brought him to El Paso in 1948, and he immediately fell in love with the people, culture, history, legends and lore of our binational borderland.
Leon cherished solitude for his tireless research and writing. But he was generous with his time, always willing to speak publicly or share a conversation with those interested in El Paso history, hosting the Leon Metz Show on News Radio 690 KTSM AM for 20 years. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2002, and died of COVID-19 on Nov. 15, 2020.
Leon’s literary legacy is a treasure trove of books on subjects ranging from the gunfighters, outlaws and lawmen of the Old West to local and regional history.
Whether you’re only now discovering Leon’s books or you’re familiar with his work and want to read more, what follows is a chronological bibliography of his books, some of which were reissued by other publishers or also issued in limited editions.
It’s a great checklist for building a Leon Metz collection, so keep it handy while making the estate sales rounds.
- “John Selman: Texas Gunfighter,” 1966, Hastings House
- “Dallas Stoudenmire: El Paso Marshall,” 1969, Pemberton Press
- “Pat Garrett: The Story of a Western Lawman,” 1974, University of Oklahoma Press
- “The Shooters,” 1976, Mangan Books
- “City at the Pass: An Illustrated History,” 1980, Windsor Publications
- “Fort Bliss: An Illustrated History,” 1981, Mangan Books
- “Turning Points in El Paso Texas,” 1985, Mangan Books
- “Desert Army: Fort Bliss on the Texas Border,” 1988, Mangan Books
- “Border: The U.S.-Mexico Line,” 1989, Mangan Books
- “Southern New Mexico Empire: The First National Bank of Dona Ana County,” 1991, Mangan Books
- “El Paso Chronicles: A Record of Historical Events in El Paso, Texas,” 1993, Mangan Books
- “Roadside History of Texas,” 1994, Mountain Press Publishing
- “John Wesley Hardin: Dark Angel of Texas,” 1996, Mangan Books
- “Robert E. McKee: Master Builder of Structures Beyond the Ordinary,” 1997, Robert E. and Evelyn McKee Foundation
- “400 Years in El Paso,” 1997, Sun Dance Press
- “El Paso: Guided Through Time,” 1999, Mangan Books
- “The Encyclopedia of Lawmen, Outlaws, and Gunfighters,” 2002, Facts On File
If you want to know more about the author himself, get your hands on a copy of Deen Underwood’s book, “Leon C. Metz,” published by Sun Dance Press in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.