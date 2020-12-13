Estela Casas was the face of KVIA Channel 7 news for almost 30 years – telling stories of people across the borderland with heart.
She came into our homes as one half of “the longest running anchor team in El Paso television history,” sharing the anchor desk with Gary Warner for 15 years. She was later teamed up with Rick Cabrera and then Erik Elken.
Together with Elken, she delivered the devastating news of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso – offering a calm and comforting voice so many had come to trust over the years.
Months later, however, the El Paso native and mother of three found herself thinking about her second act.
“It was time to shift gears,” says Casas, 59. “It was a huge leap of faith and time for me to do something different.”
She gave her final newscast on Jan. 6, 2020, tearfully saying goodbye to thousands of loyal viewers after being named the executive director of the University Medical Center Foundation, El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network and Borderless Giving.
It seemed like the natural direction after her 2018 breast cancer diagnosis. She had established her Stand with Estela Fund and the Estela Casas Infusion Center for Hope and Healing.
“I thought I knew (about cancer), but I didn’t until it happened to me,” says Casas, who had previously battled thyroid cancer. “I just thought I could make a difference.”
She embraced her new position with great excitement and plans, but just six weeks in “we were all sent home because of COVID-19,” and as countless others, has been working remotely and with limited resources.
Despite that, the foundation has raised more than $1 million so far this year. Casas is working to compete for multi-million dollars in state grants.
Other goals? Casas says 85% of kids with cancer in the area stay here for treatment.
“I want to close that gap to 100%. And 100% of all adult cancers can be treated here.”
When asked if she saw any similarities between her old and new job, she doesn’t hesitate to say, “storytelling.”
“I was never really an investigative reporter,” says Casas, whose community work earned her induction into the El Paso Women’s Hall of Fame and an El Paso Inc. Women of Impact Award.
“I’m a people person, and I loved being able to tell their stories. I feel now I’m working with purpose and focused on raising money and working with people.”
She also has her own story to tell: She’s writing a book on “fighting publicly, finding my purpose and finding love along the way!”
