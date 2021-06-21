Watching the Rolling Stones perform on Ford Field in Detroit in 2006, Doug Pullen had a once-in-a-lifetime moment.
“I was a witness to it,” says Pullen, a former journalist who’s now the program director at El Paso Community Foundation. He was in the venue's tunnel where they rolled in the 28 pieces that assemble into a giant stage prop of the Stones’ iconic tongue logo.
“I was standing there, caught up in the moment.”
Pullen started his journalism career as an intern at the El Paso Times after graduating from Eastwood High School.
He later worked as a music and entertainment writer at the Kalamazoo Gazette and the Flint Journal, interviewing celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen, Tim Allen and the late Broadway star Marin Mazzie.
The foundation’s Plaza Classic Film Festival was in its first year when Pullen moved back home in 2008 after his father’s death. He returned to the Times, writing arts and health stories.
Eric Pearson, the foundation’s president and CEO, says he was impressed with Pullen and his festival coverage.
Once, when the two were having coffee, Pullen joked, “You guys should hire me.”
That talk turned into occasional coffee meetings – and in 2013, an offer to work for the foundation. Pullen took over for volunteer director Charles Horak as the festival’s director.
“Chuck and I went to Hollywood, and he introduced me around,” Pullen says. “I took lot of notes, listened and learned. I had eight months to do the first one. It sealed my love for the festival.”
His responsibilities include writing content, developing ads and marketing the festival, as well as booking the films and the guest stars.
The festival moved to a virtual and drive-in format when the pandemic hit last year. But with the rollout of vaccines and the pandemic improving, Pullen is working on this summer’s Plaza Classic Film Festival, set to run July 30 to Aug. 9.
The Plaza Theatre will host a few screenings under capacity limits and pod seating, while some shows will move to the Abraham Chavez Theatre and other nearby venues.
Pullen is happy to be partially back in the historic theater in Downtown.
“My best moments are sitting with the audience and getting the reactions hoped for when you saw the movie at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.