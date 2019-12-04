Holidays call for cooking, gatherings and long conversations over your dinner table.
If you are hosting this year’s festivities, be sure the lovely scent of your home makes the conversation.
Light soy-based candles (which last longer and exclude harsh chemicals) in prominent areas 30 minutes before guests arrive. Pumpkin spice, cinnamon, peppermint and nutmeg are season favorites. Because a scent can travel, experts recommend having one flavor per room to avoid desensitizing the nose.
To make your home smell fresh, bake fragrant herbs like sage and thyme at a low temperature. You can also simmer cloves, cinnamon sticks and citrus fruits on your stovetop for an irresistible blend.
After the party, light some incense and relax. A calming fragrance will help you recover for the post-party cleanup.
Here are some ways to give your home something to smell good about:
DEODORIZER
Ingredients:
• 4-8 oz mason jar
• Baking soda
• Essential oil
• Mesh top or cotton cloth
Pour baking soda into a clean mason jar. Add drops of an essential oil (cinnamon, lavender, peppermint, clove or nutmeg are perfect for the holiday season). Cover the jar with a mesh top or breathable piece of cloth.
– Recommended by Hippie Girl 915, 903 Wyoming, 915-996-7593
POTPOURRI
Ingredients:
• 4-8 oz mason jar or bowl
• Rose petals
• Essential oil
In a nice jar or display bowl, combine dry rose petals and an organic essential oil of your preference, such as vanilla, to make potpourri. The petals reabsorb humidity, so you can continue using it for as long as you want.
– Recommended by Hippie Girl 915, 903 Wyoming, 915-996-7593
STOVE SIMMER
Ingredients:
• Large pot
• Orange peels
• Clove
• Cinnamon sticks
• Water
Fill a pot with water. Add cloves, cinnamon sticks and orange peels. Let items simmer.
– Recommended by El Prado Bakery, 3501 Rich Beem, 915-261-7800
DEHYDRATING HERBS
Ingredients
• Fresh herbs
• Cookie sheet
Place fresh herbs like thyme, rosemary, basil, sage, cinnamon sticks, cloves or oregano leaves in a cookie sheet. Set your oven at a low temperature of 200 degrees and bake until herbs dry out.
– Recommended by Grown Together; 915-226-6911; growntogether.net
SOY-BASED CANDLES
• Soy and wax candles are
eco-friendly.
• Use a foresty smell like firewood
for living rooms.
• Pomegranate-cider or cinnamon
is great for kitchen.
• Grape fruit and mango is good
for restrooms.
– Recommended by Trendy Décor, 4935 N. Mesa, 915-892-7932
INCENSE
Sweet incense is best for the holidays.
• Wild berry
• Amber
• Pumpkin spice
• Vanilla
• Tranquility (clean-house scent)
– Recommended by Cool Arrows, 800 N. Zaragoza, 915-790-2090