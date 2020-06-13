So you’re having to reschedule your spring break or summer vacation plans that got scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic? You’re not alone.
As states start to open up and welcome visitors, there are several things to consider before planning your next trip.
Kathleen Coleman, leisure marketing manager at Sun Travel, gives us an insight on what to expect regarding travel this summer.
Q: Is traveling cheaper this summer? Will there be any deals?
For the past eight weeks, the message obviously has been not to travel and to instead think about where you want to go and plan for it later. That message has started to change, and we’re now starting to see some deals come through.
Q: Is traveling within the states a better alternative than traveling abroad to places like Mexico or Europe?
Absolutely. There is a lot of indication right now of where travel is going to be really big for the rest of this year – outdoor activities. A lot of the national parks are expecting a big surge. Drivable vacations are going to be a big thing. A lot of people are going to be looking at taking vacations that involve activities like hiking and biking.
Q: What are some tips to stay safe when traveling?
We always recommend that you check travel warnings in different countries and also with our own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One of the greatest things right now is that airlines and cruise lines are going to be cleaner than they've ever been.
Q: If I already booked a cruise for this summer, should I keep that reservation or cancel it?
Some of the cruise lines have canceled through July, and some have canceled their entire summer season. So, it would really be on a case-by-case basis. If you have a cruise booked right now and the cruise line has not canceled, don’t cancel your vacation yet. Wait for the cruise line to cancel because a lot of times they're offering not just a return on what you paid, but also an additional 25% or something like that.
