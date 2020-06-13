Many of you who receive Social Security retirement, supplemental security income, disability or veterans benefits likely have already received the economic impact payment issued by the government to help offset the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are a few things to know about the payment, how it may impact you, and what to do if you haven’t yet received it:
The payments are being processed by the Internal Revenue Service – not the Social Security Administration.
The IRS has processed most payments to suplemental security income (SSI) recipients who are also entitled to Social Security, and to SSI recipients if they filed a 2019 or 2018 tax return.
The payments are being sent automatically the same way you receive your Social Security retirement, disability, survivor benefits or supplemental security income, whether that is direct deposit, into your Direct Express card or by mail.
If you have dependents and haven’t received the additional $500 per child, you’ll have to wait to file a tax return next year to claim any amount you weren’t paid. The deadline to submit information this year was in May.
If you just started to receive disability, SSI or veterans benefits in 2020 and you didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you have to submit a non-filer tax return.
The economic impact payments will not be considered as income for SSI recipients, and the payments are excluded from resources for 12 months.
– Source: ssa.gov
