Whether it’s the best way to prune rose bushes or tips on harvesting vegetables, members of the El Paso County Master Gardeners Association have the answers at their green fingertips.
The Master Gardener program – which sows the seeds of sustainability by teaching about the importance of plants, gardens and green spaces – started in 1972 in Washington and came to El Paso in 1981.
“The Master Gardener program is a docent 12-week training program,” says Denise Rodriguez, county extension director. “Volunteers receive research-based information and unbiased gardening recommendations on core areas, including lawn care, native plants, and vegetable gardening.”
Anyone can apply to the program, a 50-hour training course is taught by Texas A&M University and other experts in the region.
“Once interns complete the training course, they contribute 62 volunteer hours to local community projects,” Rodriguez says. “They can teach at demonstration gardens, such as the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden or the Ascarate Teaching and Demonstration Garden.”
Q: Why become a master gardener?
It’s a great way to give back to the community. You meet many volunteers with different backgrounds who share interests and a desire to contribute to society. Gardening is also very therapeutic and a way to challenge yourself to learn something new.
Q: How did the pandemic impact you?
The pandemic made people realize the importance of food, from production to its safety and consumption.
There was a shortage of people who could distribute fruits and vegetables, causing them to perish and rot in fields. This opened a lot of people’s eyes! We collaborated with the culinary arts program at El Paso Community College and donated more than 890 pounds of food to help feed students in need. We also sent vegetables to the Annunciation House, women’s shelters and others in our community.
Q: How do you get a green thumb?
People are easy to dismiss themselves by saying they don’t have a green thumb, but they need to understand a green thumb is earned by trial and error.
Don’t be afraid to experiment and grow things you want to see and eat. Learning what works and what doesn’t is an important component. Reinforce practice with education and what you learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.