“South Sun Rises: A Bilingual Poetic Narrative of the Borderland,” by El Paso author and film producer Valentin Sandoval, is a collection of poems about his family’s hardships and triumphs as they pursue the American Dream. Sandoval tells of his mother’s trek crossing the border from Juárez into El Paso, raising her family in the projects and ultimately succeeding. The book received the Southwest Book Award from the Border Regional Library Association 2016. His latest book, “Power at the Pass: The Don Shapiro Story,” details the life of the businessman, a pioneer in the maquila and clothing industry in the region. Sandoval is working on a screenplay based on the book.
Raising Dust
Grains of dust rise
when the rain hits
the cracked, dried land.
My mom’s hope.
Her roots spread
like governing arms,
reaching into the blue desert sky.
Detached from her motherland,
the stems are broken
but the roots
still palpitating,
pulsing as her heart
defines itself as being
the lonely mother/father
asking for a direct link
to her mestizo
Jesus-Dios-Cristo.
The roots wither, dry
with passing months, years,
morphing into a beautiful brown struggle,
memory of uprooted soil
still in hand,
transported from
one side of the river
as it too, slowly dries
throughout the years,
carrying this young
hope and family
to this other side,
the legacy begins.
Undercurrents
First two years
Living in the projects,
the Sandovals,
Damian and José
Would go into the desert
to kill rattlesnakes,
cut off their rattlers
and use them
to create necklaces.
My mom was braiding
my sister’s hair into trencitas.
Mom always took pleasure
in calling her daughter
“Trencitas de Oro,”
“Locks of Gold.”
One meal a day,
chiles in walnut sauce
she’d scream,
“José, Damian.”
They’d run back home.
Before they would eat,
they would cross themselves,
giving thanks to God.
Afternoons would come,
the sun subsiding slowly,
puckering itself into the pockets
of the Franklin mountains,
the starting point of the Rockies.
This one afternoon,
as she hung our clothes
on the wire,
Felipe, Juan, and a couple other guys
from the ‘hood
jumped over the wall
that separated the canal from our yard,
throwing a bag filled with guns.
“Yolanda, don’t say anything to anyone, if you say anything,
we’ll kill your children,”
as they run away from the cops.
“Oh God, reveal yourself to me.
Protect my children’s future paths,
allow me Your strength,
give me Your tongue,
Your voice
will be the light of my family.
Have mercy
for the sun is too hot here,
the dogs and wolves
come from all sides.
Christ, protect my children’s
souls, spirits, and minds.”
