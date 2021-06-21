SouthSunRises.jpg

Excerpts from ‘South Sun Rises: A Bilingual Poetic Narrative of the Borderland’ reprinted with permission of the author. Copyright @2014 Valentin Sandoval. Published by Sherman Asher Publishing / Santa Fe
“South Sun Rises: A Bilingual Poetic Narrative of the Borderland,” by El Paso author and film producer Valentin Sandoval, is a collection of poems about his family’s hardships and triumphs as they pursue the American Dream. Sandoval tells of his mother’s trek crossing the border from Juárez into El Paso, raising her family in the projects and ultimately succeeding. The book received the Southwest Book Award from the Border Regional Library Association 2016. His latest book, “Power at the Pass: The Don Shapiro Story,” details the life of the businessman, a pioneer in the maquila and clothing industry in the region. Sandoval is working on a screenplay based on the book.

Raising Dust  

Grains of dust rise

when the rain hits

the cracked, dried land.

My mom’s hope.

Her roots spread

like governing arms, 

reaching into the blue desert sky.

Detached from her motherland,

the stems are broken 

but the roots 

still palpitating,

pulsing as her heart

defines itself as being

the lonely mother/father

asking for a direct link

to her mestizo

Jesus-Dios-Cristo.

The roots wither, dry

with passing months, years,

morphing into a beautiful brown struggle,

memory of uprooted soil 

still in hand,

transported from 

one side of the river

as it too, slowly dries

throughout the years, 

carrying this young 

hope and family 

to this other side, 

the legacy begins. 

 

Undercurrents 

First two years 

Living in the projects, 

the Sandovals,

Damian and José

Would go into the desert

to kill rattlesnakes,

cut off their rattlers 

and use them

to create necklaces.  

My mom was braiding

my sister’s hair into trencitas.

Mom always took pleasure 

in calling her daughter 

“Trencitas de Oro,” 

“Locks of Gold.”  

One meal a day, 

chiles in walnut sauce 

she’d scream,

“José, Damian.”

They’d run back home.

Before they would eat,

they would cross themselves, 

giving thanks to God.  

Afternoons would come,

the sun subsiding slowly,

puckering itself into the pockets 

of the Franklin mountains,

the starting point of the Rockies. 

This one afternoon,

as she hung our clothes

on the wire,

Felipe, Juan, and a couple other guys 

from the ‘hood 

jumped over the wall 

that separated the canal from our yard,

throwing a bag filled with guns.  

“Yolanda, don’t say anything to anyone, if you say anything,

we’ll kill your children,”

as they run away from the cops. 

“Oh God, reveal yourself to me. 

Protect my children’s future paths,

allow me Your strength, 

give me Your tongue,

Your voice

will be the light of my family.

Have mercy

for the sun is too hot here,

the dogs and wolves

come from all sides. 

Christ, protect my children’s 

souls, spirits, and minds.” 

