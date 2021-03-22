Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for approximately 70 million Americans are increasing 1.3% in 2021.
The cost-of-living adjustment began with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January. Increased payments to more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries began on Dec. 31, 2020.
Some other adjustments that took effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $142,800 from $137,700.
• The earnings limit for workers who are younger than full retirement age will increase to $18,960.
• The earnings limit for people reaching their full retirement age in 2021 will increase to $50,520.
• There is no limit on earnings for workers who are full retirement age or older for the entire year.
Most people who receive Social Security payments will be able to view their COLA notice online through their personal my Social Security account.
You may create or access your my Social Security account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount. a
