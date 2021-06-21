Behind the 40-foot-tall amber glass wall at the Bar at Ámbar sit some of the most treasured tequila bottles in the world.
“The glass wall itself is impressive, but what it holds it’s really quite spectacular,” says JR Rodriguez, the food and beverage director at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park.
Ámbar is listed tops among the 11 best tequila and mezcal bars in America as rated by the luxury brand and hotel website justluxe.com. The bar boasts the largest collection in North America with some 800 bottles representing nearly 600 brands.
It’s the only place in Texas where you can find a bottle of Lalique Patrón – the oldest and rarest Patrón tequilas bottled in French crystal decanters – at $1,750 a shot.
No matter the price tag, however, Rodriguez says most tequilas aren’t meant to be knocked back.
“Tequila, especially the finer ones, are meant to be sipped, savored, appreciated,” says Rodriguez, a certified tequila master. “Tequila is super artisanal – from the ground the agave is planted on to the bottle they’re bottled in.”
You can take that artistry and turn it into cool summer margaritas, too, he says. The better the tequila, the better the margarita. Here are some recipes to try at Ámbar or mix up at home.
Tequila Old-Fashioned
Ingredients
2 oz tequila reposado
1 bar spoon agave nectar
2 dashes bitters (any will do, orange preferred)
Make It
1.Stir then strain into a rocks glass
Strawberry Orchid
Ingredients
2 oz tequila blanco
1 oz fresh lime juice
½ oz agave nectar
1 oz strawberry purée
2 dashes balsamic vinegar
10 mint leaves
Make It
1.Combine tequila, lime juice, agave and mint.
2.Muddle together.
3.Add strawberry purée and balsamic.
4.Shake with ice then strain into a new glass with fresh ice.
Tequila Rose
Ingredients
2 oz tequila blanco
½ oz fresh lime juice
1 oz strawberry purée
1 oz coconut water
Sparkling wine topper
Make It
1.Combine everything except sparkling wine.
2.Shake well then add into a flute top with sparkling wine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.