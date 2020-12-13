Books are traditionally among the most popular and convenient “go-to” gifts for the holidays. Selecting the right books, however, can be a challenge, especially if you have friends and family with different interests. Books, after all, are not a one-size-fits-all gift. If your shopping list includes people interested in art, music, nature, food, travel, or sports, here are some great choices from Texas university presses.
‘Texas Made Modern: The Art of Everett Spruce’
By Shirley Reece-Hughes; Texas A&M Press
The book follows the artistic development of one of the southwest region’s most important 20th century painters, who also taught at the University of Texas, where he helped shape the careers of other great artists. This book paints a picture of Spruce as more than a prototypical regionalist. It brings together his early experimental work of the 1920s, his surreal, Dali-inspired landscapes of the 1930s, his expressionistic images of the 1940s, and his abstract expressionist–inspired paintings of the mid-twentieth century.
‘Daddy-O’s Book of Big-Ass Art’
By Bob Wade, edited by W. K. Kip Stratton; Texas A&M Press
Bob “Daddy-O” Wade has spent decades making whimsical, bigger-than-life art inspired by the grandiosity of Texas and the cosmic weirdness of Austin. “Daddy-O’s Book of Big-Ass Art” features images of more than a hundred of Wade’s most famous pieces, including the 40-foot iguana that perched atop the Lone Star Café in New York City. His work has been exhibited at the Biennale de Paris, New York’s Whitney Museum, and Houston’s Menil Collection. The wild tales behind the art are told in essays by Wade and other well-known artists and writers.
‘Ghost Notes: Pioneering Spirits of Texas Music’
By Michael Corcoran, illustrated by Tim Kerr; TCU Press
“Ghost Notes” takes its title from an obscure musical term for “sounds barely audible, a wisp lingering around the beat, yet somehow driving the groove.” Using references to more than 600 musical artists and bands, author Michael Corcoran drives home the fact that Texas has had a profound, understated influence on popular music over the past 100 years. He tells tales of artists ranging from 1920s gospel performers and folk legends to psychedelic bands and modern pioneering rappers. Tim Kerr’s bold, colorful, outsider-art-influenced illustrations are reason alone to buy this book.
‘My Mexico: A Culinary Odyssey with Recipes’
By Diana Kennedy; University of Texas Press
First published more than 20 years ago, Diana Kennedy’s culinary travel classic, “My Mexico,” is back in print with a fresh design and photographs. For decades, Kennedy has traveled throughout Mexico, seeking out the home cooks, local ingredients, and traditional recipes that make Mexican cuisines some of the most varied and flavorful in the world. She has published eight Mexican cookbooks, but this is her most personal book –– a labor of love filled with more than 300 recipes and stories that capture the essence of Mexican food culture.
‘Friday Night Lives: Photos from the Town, the Team and After’
Robert Clark; University of Texas Press
This is the 30th anniversary of “Friday Night Lights,” Buzz Bissinger’s bestseller, which chronicled a season with the Odessa Permian Panthers, one of the winningest Texas high-school football teams ever. Now, Robert Clark, who shot the photos for the original book, takes us back to that season with a new book containing previously unpublished images of the team, families and classmates, the city, and that dramatic season; plus, portraits of the players and the community as they are today. Clark documents complex lives filled with highs and lows, beauty and struggle.
‘Parking Lot Birding: A Fun Guide to Discovering Birds in Texas’
By Jennifer L. Bristol; Texas A&M Press
Texas enjoys greater bird diversity than almost any state, with more than 600 species living in or passing through during spring and fall migrations. “Parking Lot Birding” is for people who want to observe a wide variety of birds in easy-access locations. It explores 90 birding locations that are on the beaten paths, open to the public, and accessible regardless of ability or mobility. Location accounts end with a “Feather Fact” that provides interesting details about selected birds in a particular region. Binoculars not included.
