Rotary is a service club that’s been around for more than 100 years, and now boasts some 35,000 clubs and 1.2 million members across the globe.
In the borderland, a handful of clubs are committed to make a difference in the community. Among them is the Rotary Club of El Paso, which this year had to cancel its major fundraiser, the El Paso Wine Fest that gives its proceeds to projects like the Rotacare Clinic in South El Paso.
Yasser Murga caught the Rotary bug as a 1996 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards participant, returned to Rotary, and started his term as Rotary Club of El Paso president July 1.
What is the Rotary Club of El Paso all about?
It’s a service organization aimed at making El Paso and the surrounding community an outstanding place to live and to thrive as individuals, families, professionals and business people.
How can one join?
Only by invitation of an existing club member. Though it sounds exclusive, we welcome anyone willing to live the Rotary life of “service above self.”
How do you recruit new or younger members?
Rotary’s New Generation programs, such as our college Quinn Scholarship program, develop our community’s future leaders. Our Rotary Youth Exchange program offers high school students a chance to study abroad. Rotary clubs sponsor exchanges for students ages 15-19 in over 100 countries.
We also sponsor a RYLA retreat that teaches leadership skills through a ropes-climbing course and other leadership development activities.
Has the COVID-19 crisis disrupted your Rotary activities or projects?
Service-oriented organizations were not immune to the pandemic. My biggest concern was overcoming these three challenges:
Keeping our members engaged. We moved our meetings online but realized that wasn’t enough, so we introduced various segments into our hour-long speaker program, like a Surprise PopUp Guest, which features a well-known community member. We also began a Member Series highlighting our members.
Facing a tighter budget because our signature fundraising activities were canceled. So we established a grant committee to obtain grants and are looking at a virtual fundraiser entailing wine-tasting of quality wines and a cooking class from an established restaurant.
Reaffirming our club’s commitment to our community. We changed how we serve our community to smaller scale projects that minimize COVID risk.
Our first Popup project had Rotarians volunteering as pen pals with a senior-living facility whose residents haven’t had a visitor since April.
