Former El Paso news anchor Rick Cabrera, 49, is living his second act and enjoying every minute of it.
The long-time journalist and sports aficionado earned a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995, hoping to land a sports-related career as a coach or sports broadcaster.
Shortly after, he became a parttime sports producer for the CBS station in Phoenix.
“I’m very passionate about sports and naturally fell into broadcasting,” Cabrera says. “I started behind the scenes, and it was a great chance and learn from the bottom up.”
Cabrera moved to El Paso in 1999 when offered the weekend sports anchor job at KVIA Channel 7.
Years of hard work, dedication and commitment allowed him to grow professionally, becoming an esteemed TV persona and one of the station’s primary news anchors.
“The most rewarding part of my career was making an impact in the community,” he says. “I took pride knowing people could turn to Channel 7 and find out what was going on with schools, the electric company, the water company, or when there was a major event in the city. I also enjoyed being master of ceremonies for community fundraisers and charity events and help raise money for great causes.”
Though he built a robust career in front of the camera, Cabrera pursued a life change in 2017, becoming a licensed health insurance counselor for HUB International Texas, a leading full-service insurance broker worldwide.
“It was time for a change,” Cabrera says. “I love the challenge that comes with what I do now. It’s been invigorating and a rush to learn something from point A. To be fearful and to prove myself again.”
Hub International, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, allows Cabrera to connect and build trust with the community in a different capacity. Cabrera provides clients various commercial and personal insurance solutions, such as medical, dental, vision and life.
“There is real value in providing people benefits and protection from what can be a catastrophic event or potential bankruptcy down the line,” Cabrera says.
Cabrera describes himself as naturally inquisitive and trustworthy. His forte is listening and asking questions to understand clients, prospects and employees better.
The successful career reinvention allows Cabrera flexibility and time with his children. During his spare time, he golfs and continues to MC charitable events.
“I’ve invested time and energy to get where I am and be the best I can be,” he says. “I don’t plan on letting that go.”
