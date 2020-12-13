Starting your Social Security retirement benefits is a major step on your retirement journey. Before you apply, here are some basics to understand the process:
When can I start?
You can start your retirement benefits as early as age 62 or as late as age 70.
How are benefits calculated?
Social Security replaces a percentage of a worker’s pre-retirement income based on their lifetime earnings.
That’s based on your highest 35 years of earnings – and varies depending on how much you earn and when you choose to start benefits.
On average, retirement beneficiaries receive 40% of their pre-retirement income from Social Security.
Am I eligible?
When you work and pay Social Security taxes, you earn “credits” toward Social Security benefits. The number of credits you need to get retirement benefits depends on when you were born.
If you were born in 1929 or later, you need 40 credits (usually, this is 10 years of work).
Can I retire early – or later?
Full retirement age is the age when you will be able to collect your full retirement benefit amount. The full retirement age is 66 if you were born from 1943 to 1954. The full retirement age increases gradually if you were born from 1955 to 1960, until it reaches 67. For anyone born 1960 or later, full retirement benefits are payable at age 67.
Early retirement benefits can be paid out as early as age 62, but they’re reduced if you start receiving benefits before your full retirement age.
Delaying your retirement collections means the amount of your benefits will continue to increase up until age 70. There is no incentive to delay claiming after age 70.
How early can I apply?
Apply four months before you want your Social Security retirement benefits to start. If you want your benefits to start at age 62, you can apply at age 61 and eight months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.