Even with 12 years as a professional engineer, Gilbert Saldaña Jr. is surprised by the skyrocketing development in El Paso County.
“I've never seen it this intense," he says. "It's been unreal.”
A senior civil engineer at the County of El Paso, Saldaña is charged with reviewing developers’ submissions seeking approval to build new neighborhoods in the region’s newest housing growth epicenter: El Paso’s unincorporated areas.
County data show that certificates of compliance – development permits granted by the county– are on track to increase from about 1,950 in 2019 to more than 3,400 this year. The nearly 75% jump reflects the building growth in unincorporated areas of the county – all areas outside the city limits of El Paso, Socorro, Anthony, Vinton, San Elizario, Clint and Horizon City.
“A few years ago, most of the development was going on within the city limits of El Paso,” Saldaña says. “But now most of the development is expanding into the county areas.”
Ray Adauto, executive vice president of the El Paso Association of Builders, agrees.
“Growth is being driven by new units that are being built outside of the city of El Paso. And unequivocally, the Eastside has the most growth,” he says, adding that El Paso continues to grow within the city limits as well.
Marcela Navarrete, vice president of El Paso Water, says the utility's Public Service Board is also seeing an uptick from developers interested buying parcels of land from it. The board owns more than 21,100 acres in the city’s Northeast and Westside.
The PSB is working on two transactions totaling 500 acres, and will soon be sending another major project out for bid, she says.
“For us to be actively working on three large transactions is pretty unusual,” Navarrete says. “Typically, we have one every few years.”
Low Interest Rates Driving Demand
Tom Fullerton, professor of economics and finance at the University of Texas at El Paso, says there are three primary reasons for the housing market boom.
“A primary driver behind the 2020 increase in single-family housing unit sales in El Paso County was the decline in mortgage rates combined with increasing personal incomes, plus a better-than-expected national labor market performance during the pandemic,” Fullerton says.
One El Paso builder singles out one factor for the escalating housing market: Interest rates.
“The interest rate is at an all-time low, hovering at the 3% range for 30 years, which is unheard of,” says Randy Bowling, president of Tropicana Homes, which builds $50 million worth of houses and apartments each year. “That has to be the main driver.”
The Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates low to support the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.
El Paso real estate broker Patrick Tuttle, owner of Legacy Real Estate Services, publishes a quarterly analysis of the new and existing home market in the El Paso area.
“It’s kind of geeky stuff, spreadsheets, statistical analysis, market absorption rate, reports by ZIP codes. I break it all down,” Tuttle says.
One of his reports compares the El Paso County housing market six months before the pandemic to today’s market. (Some portions of Doña Ana County are included, but their impact on the overall numbers is negligible – about 3.5%, he says.)
Tuttle’s numbers show that in the year leading up to September 2019, about 8,570 homes were sold in the El Paso area. In the year leading up to March 2021, that increased more than 15% to about 9,920.
In September 2019, the average price of existing homes in the region was $170,058. By March 2021, the average price was $199,764 – a more than 17% increase.
In September 2019, the average price of a new home was $205,998. By March 2021, that rose 7% to $221,938.
When the pandemic hit, the costs of building a new home went up, but many contracts had already been signed with a specific dollar amount included.
“Home-building materials – a relatively stable cost formula in the industry before the pandemic –climbed dramatically after the severity of the pandemic set in. Builders had locked themselves into a contractual price, only to have their building costs go up.”
Eastward Bound
The incorporated areas of Horizon City and Socorro have not seen the same growth as the unincorporated areas of the county, but planning officials say they have a healthy housing market.
“We’ve always had steady development, in terms of residential,” says Victor Reta, Socorro’s public information officer. “It’s grown over the past five years.”
The city, whose population is just over 34,000, has about 500 new homes being built in the areas of Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road, Leonore Estates and Jardin de Flores.
Michelle Padilla, planning director for Horizon City, says that the majority of development in that region is outside the city limits but that subdivision applications within the city are received regularly.
Horizon City is about 8 square miles and roughly a quarter of it remains undeveloped, she says.
New developments include Horizon Town Center, where 500 new homes are being planned, and the ongoing Rancho Desierto Bello project, is expected to have up to 100 units.
Horizon City would like to see development surrounding the corridors at Eastlake and Horizon Boulevards, Padilla says.
One massive development between the city of Socorro and Horizon City is the Eastlake-Mission Ridge residential and commercial area, which developers say will have as many as 20,000 house lots.
Much of that growth will be spurred by the 626,000-square-foot Amazon regional fulfillment center rapidly going up on 115 acres of county land just off Interstate 10 on Eastlake Boulevard. It's expected to be completed in early 2022.
The El Paso region’s economy slowed dramatically when the pandemic forced shutdowns, but experts say the housing market has offered some key industries the strongest aid to recover.
“Construction companies, financial intermediaries and real estate companies have been helped enormously by stronger housing demand,” says Fullerton.
“The turnarounds in those segments have helped the labor market to begin recovering from the second quarter 2020 lockdown collapse.”
