You may think that there’s little gardening needed during the cooler winter months, but there’s plenty to do to get your plants, grasses and trees ready for their spring rebirth.
Here are few monthly gardening tips from El Paso County Master Gardeners:
DECEMBER
What to Plant
There are only a few spring-flowering bulbs you can still plant in December, including daffodils.
Tulips and hyacinths should be chilled at least eight weeks prior to planting.
Cuttings & Pruning
Consider using cuttings to decorate for the holidays. Small branches from pine trees can provide greenery, and berries from holly make great accents.
JANUARY
What to Plant
Transplant mature or established trees and shrubs.
Sow seeds for petunias, begonias and impatiens in flats or containers indoors to get a jump on plant growth before hot weather arrives.
Cuttings & Pruning
Prune established rose bushes from mid-January to mid-February. Remove all dead and weak canes, but leave four to eight healthy ones. Remove half the plant’s top growth.
Climbing roses should only be pruned after they bloom in the spring.
Prune shrubs, removing dead or damaged branches and thinning them out by removing one-third of the oldest canes.
FEBRUARY
What to Plant
Tomatoes, peppers, marigolds, and periwinkles
Container-grown roses to fill in bare spots in your garden
There is still time to plant cool-season annual flowers (pansies and snapdragons)
Cuttings & Pruning
Finish tree pruning, including evergreens, shade trees, fruit trees, and shrubs.
Grape vines should be pruned back 50% to 80% for strong spring fruiting.
Cut back ornamental grasses (deer and fountain grass) to 4 to 6 inches from the ground.
Fescue and ryegrass lawns (but not Bermuda) should be fertilized; fertilize established asparagus plants
If you spot scale insects on trees / shrubs, treat with dormant horticultural oil now as it cannot be used during warmer weather
