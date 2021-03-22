In the age of a pandemic, more and more people are looking to experience luxury and relaxation in the comfort of their homes.
Pools and hot tubs, a once coveted and rare amenity, are now investments that provide an excellent source of entertainment that also promote health, wellness and family fun.
“It’s always a good time to get a pool or a hot tub because our weather is perfect for the use of them year-round,” says Aaron Echaniz, president at Bomanite Artistic Concrete and Pools, which has been building pools and hot tubs in El Paso for nearly three decades. “Now, more than ever, it’s important to stay at home, exercise and care for our health.”
Pool benefits
Family time. Pair family and friends with a barbecue by the pool and you’ve got a great family pastime. A standard sized pool, 30-by-15 feet, can comfortably fit 10 people.
Health benefits. Pools are a great way to keep healthy. The low-impact exercise will build cardiovascular endurance and keep you in great shape.
Increased home value. On average, the value of a home with a pool increases by $8,000 to $10,000.
Durability. Pools will last you hundreds of years, as long as they are given their required maintenance.
Safety. When compared to a public aquatic venue, a personal aquatic space reduces risks of exposure to airborne or aerosolized viruses.
Hot tub benefits
Cost and variety. Hot tubs are more affordable, ranging from $8,000 to $15,000. They come in different models, choose from 20 to 90 jets.
Space requirement. Their small size makes them perfect for a home, regardless of square footage.
Intimate. Hot tubs are perfect for couples and date nights.
Relaxation. Jacuzzies and hot tubs are perfect for therapeutic use and promote relaxation.
Year-round amenity. Because they are heated, jacuzzies and hot tubs are a year-round amenity.
No construction. It’s easier to buy than to build. Avoid messy construction with an above-ground unit.
What else to consider
Cost. Installing a pool can cost anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000, depending on its configuration. Other expenses include permits, a deck, fence, heating system, slides, fountains, and cleaning equipment.
Maintenance. Pools require maintenance, which equals time and money. Brush and vacuum pools periodically to remove leaves and debris. Add chemicals and check the pool’s pH level weekly in the summer and every two weeks in the winter. Filters should be cleaned every three to six months. Hot tubs don’t need to be vacuumed, but they still require maintenance and bromide.
Space and size. Although a pool’s size is a perk, its magnitude can be a downfall as it takes over backyard space. Hot tubs are not suited for large families.
Mosquitoes. Water will attract bugs and mosquitoes. Stock up on a quality repellant and enlist services for pest control.
