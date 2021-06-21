With the housing market surging, El Pasoans are rushing to upgrade their homes with hopes of selling at the right price.
El Paso Realtors say it’s not as easy as it looks, however. Even the most well-intentioned homeowners could end up in a remodeling fiasco that delays the sale and cuts into their profit.
“A lot of times people think they can do a good job, but they can undersell the house or oversell it, or have issues with the appraisal,” says Linda Uribe, a residential real estate agent with Team Juan Uribe.
Homeowners often start making improvements to their home before contacting a qualified real estate agent.
That’s a mistake, says Dan Olivas, co-owner of Dan Olivas and Associates. He says an agent can advise what improvements should and should not be done. “You can’t expect that every dollar you invest in remodeling your home to be returned to you, dollar for dollar.”
Experts say large-ticket items that may pay off include replacing old carpets, upgrading the kitchen or bathroom, installing stainless steel appliances and upgrading to refrigerated air if possible.
More importantly, deep clean, declutter, clean and open all windows, and remove personal belongings like family pictures. Empty closets so they appear larger.
Here’s what else experts say about upgrades before putting a home on the market:
Painting the home inside and out gives a good impression but avoid loud colors. “Repainting should be done in neutral colors,” says Jesse Loya, a Realtor with Jason Mitchell Real Estate Group in El Paso. “You want an audience of all the buyers, and not everybody will like a yellow kitchen. A neutral color makes it easier for people to imagine the color they want.”
Not everyone is pet friendly. “Dogs and cats inside the house can be an issue,” says Gabriela Garcia, a Realtor with El Paso Homes Realty. “If a buyer can smell the cat litter by the kitchen, that’s a turn off.”
The No. 1 deal killer? Problems with insurance claims, says Ramon Jaimes, a Realtor with Jaimes Realty, Inc. Making a hail damage claim and pocketing the money without making the repairs, for example, will cost the homeowner who’s trying to sell.
They’ll need to fix it with a contractor that the bank appoints – and with another batch of cash. “They think, ‘I’m going to sell anyway, so I’m keeping the money.’ But it is not that easy.”
CURB APPEAL
First impressions are important, so make your home inviting by welcoming all the senses: how it looks, smells and sounds. Local realtor Daisy Aguirre, A.K.A. HomeGirl, and El Paso Master Gardeners offer these suggestions to enhance curb appeal when selling your home:
Welcoming pathways
Nothing says, “welcome” like an appealing pathway. Get creative with stairs, curves and patterns. Choose from stamped concrete, pavers or flagstone for a signature look.
Let there be light
Beautify an outdoor space with lighting fixtures, LEDs, motion sensors and string lights. Shine them on plants or illuminate stairs or porches to increase visibility and improve safety.
Doors with personality
Pathways draw the eye to the front entrance, so a door that stands out is a must. Explore bold blues, bright greens or magenta. If longing for a subtle change, stick to a classic red.
A house that rocks
Rocks are low-maintenance, versatile and bold. Rocks may move or get blown away after time, exposing tarp or sheeting so fill in sparse gaps with new material. Hose or blow out dirt often to keep clean.
Green it up
Neatly pruned and trimmed trees, plants and flowers give curbs great charm. Woody and drought-tolerant plants are best for easy maintenance. Roses or native shrubs offer a pop of color. Planters by the front door look lovely.
A home with expression
Exterior art and décor accents, such as lanterns, pottery and windchimes, add expression. Make a splash with a fountain or show your festive side with seasonal wreaths.
Outdoor furniture
Benches, stools, and rocking chairs show people you’re friendly and social. Outdoor furniture is perfect for home deliveries. A small table keeps food safe, and benches hide Amazon packages.
