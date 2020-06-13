IMG_3162.jpg

TABLEWARES: Phillip John Romero’s work centers on ceramic tableware – bowls, plates and cups – which he considers a rehabilitative passion. The Army veteran served two combat tours in Iraq, and was medically discharged. He graduated from Riverside High School, earned degrees in ceramics and graphic design from UTEP, and teaches ceramics workshops. “It’s a part of my life,” Romero, 47, says about manipulating wet clay into beautiful and functional artwork. “I have to play with the mud all the time now.”

