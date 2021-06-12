Let’s ride! I’m Doby, and you might say I was born to be wild.
I’m a 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier who was lucky enough to have been gifted to my mom, Diana Ramirez. We love adventure and whatever comes our way – including my favorite dog park where I enjoy playing.
If I look familiar it might be because my awesomeness won the Million Dollar Smile category in last year’s Best Pet contest.
