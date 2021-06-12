Oreo is the Ramos family’s tiny treasure.
At just six months old, the black French bulldog with the white chest has brought back smiles and laughter to the East El Paso family that had been in short supply.
“He’s brought a lot of joy to my kids, especially given the last year with COVID,” says mom Valeria Ramos, a satellite TV representative.
So after 10 years without a pet, Ramos turned to a breeder in an effort to get her family back on track emotionally.
“My daughters had started to feel depressed, especially my oldest daughter,” Ramos says about her kids, Jaden Contreras, 7, Kimora Delgado, 10, and Amorine Delgado, 15.
Bringing Oreo home has made them feel better than any double stuffed, crème-filled, chocolate wafter dunked in milk ever could.
“He’s definitely been a blessing,” Ramos says. Oreo and the family go to Album Park three to four times a week, where he expends energy before napping in his favorite spot: A beehive-shaped cat bed.
“He’s very playful, very active but is pretty calm otherwise,” Ramos says, adding that the affectionate little charmer likes to chew on a Santa Claus stuffed toy that was once a Christmas decoration.
El Paso Inc. Magazine first met Oreo at four months old, when Ramos submitted a photo of the tyke to the Best Pet contest.
His trademark erect bat ears, heavy wrinkle rolls above his nose and caramel eyes put him among the finalists for the Ultimate Supreme title.
He had some extremely tough competition against the absolutely lovable gentle giant Enzo and the very silly Pancetta with her million-dollar smile.
But donning a sparkling gold necklace with his little humans loving on him for a photo shoot, we couldn’t help but name Oreo this year’s winner.
