Yes, this is my best face and my momma Sarah Damian knows it.
I’m Hendrix, a 6-year-old shar-pei mix and although I may be a momma’s boy, I’m strong, regal and independent by breed.
I was found in an animal shelter but now I’m living my best life, getting spoiled with crunchy carrots and a squeezable rubber doggie bone filled with spray cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.