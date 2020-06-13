I’m a 4-month-old Golden Retriever who loves to cuddle next to my dads, especially Richard Apodaca, who nominated me. I take up all the space on the bed and leave them only the corner to sleep on. I also love to run around and carry my toys before bed so I can snuggle with them.
