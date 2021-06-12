Sup. I’m Pancetta, a 7-year-old basset hound.
As you can see, I love to lay on the grass and sunbathe. El Paso is the perfect place for it, right?
There’s nothing better. Well, except maybe laying on the grass sunbathing while eating Doritos – which I love, love, love although I know I shouldn’t.
My mom, Sofia Caballero, is a teacher who fell in love with me after her friends introduced us.
“I had to keep her,” she says. “She’s fun and so sweet.”
She also says I get my way most of the time because I’m stubborn. My dad, a chef, agrees.
“She pretends like she’s a small dog and climbs all over us while we’re on the couch,” my mom says. “She wins us over every time.”
(In my defense, that’s my favorite spot – and I only weigh like 50 pounds!)
My mom says I’m happy, silly, funny and friendly, which is why I’m always smiling. I’d have to agree.
