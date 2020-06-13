Earlier this year, we invited pet owners to compete in El Paso’s Best Pet. Participants submitted photos of their pets – of all species – to one or more of 10 categories. Readers then voted online for the top pets in each category.
From those top vote getters, El Paso Inc.’s editorial board picked three finalists and in the end, our 2020 Ultimate Supreme overall winner.
Find Your Furry Friend
If you’re looking to find your own best pet, don’t let the closures over the COVID-19 pandemic dampen your quest.
While animal facilities are closed, several are making fostering and adoptions possible through online and delivery services. Yes, you can have your newest furry friend delivered right to your door!
The city’s Animal Services Department, for example, has adopted out more than 470 pets since the public closure in mid-March. In the same time, more than 850 fosters have been processed, in addition to the 500 pets that were already in foster homes.
If you’re not ready to adopt, or already have a house full, all agencies are taking donations to continue caring for animals.
EL PASO ANIMAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT
Facilities closed to the public, no intakes.
Fostering and adoptions available.
Search online for your top three choices, call to set appointment for counseling, and your new pet will be delivered to your home.
To foster or adopt: 915-212-8732.
Donations of pet supplies can be made through Amazon Wishlist
Info: 915-212-7297; elpasoanimalservices.org;
@elpasoanimalservices on Facebook
ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE OF EL PASO
7256 La Junta, Canutillo
Facility closed to the public, some intakes only as space allows. View animals and submit application online; make appointment to meet and adopt your new pet.
Info and donations: 915-877-5002; arlep.org;
@arlelpaso on Facebook; @ARL_EP on Twitter
HUMANE SOCIETY OF EL PASO
4991 Fred Wilson
Facility closed to the public, no intakes, fostering or adoptions. End-of-life services available by appointment.
Info and donations: 915-532-6971; hselpaso.org
@humanesocietyep on Facebook
