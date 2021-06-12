Let’s focus on the “golden” portion of this category title, shall we? Age is just a number, after all.
I’m a Chihuahua in her prime – 17 to be exact – and I come from a family of winners. My brother, a Great Pyrenees named Enzo, won the Gentle Giant category and was one of three finalists for the Ultimate Supreme Pet title. Our mom, Tanya Von Mittenwald, loves us both equally despite our size difference.
