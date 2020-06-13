Hi, I’m a 4-month-old Saint Bernard whose hobbies include chewing on things I’m not supposed to and digging outdoors. My favorite snacks are peanut butter treats. I love when my dad, Frankie Rodriguez, says, “I’m gonna get you,” and chases me around. I’m full of life and spirit. My favorite game is tag. Probably because I’m so fast I never get tagged, and my furry coat is the waviest around. You can follow me @apollo.thesaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.