I’m Judah Dalai, a 2-year-old Alaskan Malamute, and that’s Frankenstein, a 4-year-old Siberian Husky. (You probably met our baby sister Lana on the previous page. Our mom Elizabeth Tremillo really wanted one of us to win!). We’re often at the dog park sporting matching bandanas, including these to celebrate our dad's return from deployment.
