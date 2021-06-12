If American Idol were open to pets, you might be seeing me on TV. I’m Geronimo, a 5-year-old American guinea pig who loves to sing.
I also like chewing on a weaved banana or kicking back in my red El Paso Chihuahuas bowl.
My mom, Loren Avila, adopted me from a friend. I have four doggy sibligs (my favorite is a husky/ shepherd mix named Galaxy) and two human family members who feed me strawberries and spinach.
