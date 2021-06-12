How you doin'? I’m Theo, an 8-year-old poodle Shih Tzu mix and I hate to brag, but I’m kind of a social media star. My mom, Alexa Timbrook, loves posting pictures of me and with my siblings, Willie, a Tibetan Spaniel, and Glamis, a Chihuahua. Willie won last year’s Ultimate Supreme Pet, so I’m trying to follow in his pawprints.
My mom alleges I love to steal cupcakes, though I do like to snack on a soft chicken or turkey bone. My life wasn’t always all sunshine, though. My previous owner was about to get rid of me before my mom saved me.
