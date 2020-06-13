Hi everypawdy! I’m a 1-year-old English labrador retriever. My mom, Amy Beck, and my dad mostly call me Beau-Beau and Bubba. I love greeting dad when he comes home from work, walks around my neighborhood, hiking the Franklin Mountains and food! I dislike not getting fed on time – dinner is 5 p.m. sharp! When I’m not eating or on a walk, my favorite pastime is napping on the couch with Netflix on. You can follow me @englishlabbeau.
