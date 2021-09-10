Passionate reds. Peaceful blues. Healing greens.
Emotional connections to colors are as varied as the sounds that flow from violins: The stringed instrument’s notes can convey vibrancy, sensuousness, darkness, sweetness – and everything in between.
So when the El Paso Symphony Orchestra was looking to celebrate its 90th anniversary season, it turned to local artists to paint the color of music.
The result was more than 30 artistically painted violins that are being auctioned as part of EPSO’s “An Emerald Affair” gala at Grace Gardens Sept. 10 to support the orchestra’s programs and events.
Participating artists include Alberto Escamilla, Candy Mayer, Diego Martinez, Ed Vera, Robert Dozal, Lyuba Titovets and a slew of others – as well as EPSO’s music director Bohuslav Rattay who has recently been dabbling in a new artistic outlet.
The violins were photographed by Carlos D. Luevano in the studio and out across the borderland, providing El Paso Inc. Magazine with a unique and beautiful cover for our fall issue.
EPSO’s 2021-2022 season will include music from celebrated composers performed by Rattay and other recognized musicians in the region, as well as collaborations with El Paso Opera, El Paso Pro-Musica and the University of Texas at El Paso Music Department and Choral Union.
EPSO'S 90th Anniversary Season
Sept. 24-25: Gershwin and Ravel by Kevin Cole, piano
Oct. 22-23: World premiere of 23-minute cantata by Jorge Martin commemorating the Aug. 3, 2019, attack in El Paso.
Dec. 3-4: Home for the Holidays
Jan. 21-22: New Year’s concert with El Paso Pro-Musica, cellist Zuill Bailey, violinist Chee-Yun Kim.
Feb. 18-19: Collaboration with the UTEP Choral Union to present Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy.”
April 22-23: Rachmaninoff’s Concerto for Piano No. 3, by pianist Natasha Paremski, and Respighi’s Pines of Rome.
Information: epso.org; 915-532-3376.
