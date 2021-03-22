Eager to get away after a year of staying home?
Paul Coleman, president of Sun Travel, a full-service travel agency in El Paso, says there are several ways for you to travel safely with a little planning.
“I do still think that there’s hope for the future and that we will be able to do some travel in 2021,” Coleman says, adding that there’s already been a slight uptick on people wanting to travel later this year following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
So where can you go?
Coleman says travel is still an option within the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Croatia, Africa and a few other countries – with some possible quarantine restrictions.
Since Jan. 26, the United States has required that all air travelers entering the country provide a negative COVID-19 test at least three days prior to returning.
“Most of the hotels and resorts down in Mexico and the Caribbean are offering free COVID testing for their clients at the resorts,” Coleman says.
“And then, it varies by hotel, but some are also offering a free or greatly reduced stay if you do test positive while you’re in quarantine down there. They’re trying to make it as easy and appealing as possible for people to still come down there so you can have a great vacation.”
Flexibility is Key
With the additional regulations in place, it’s crucial that travelers purchase travel insurance, double-check their travel destinations and remain flexible.
“The key is flexibility. As we know, regulations and requirements and the situation changes almost daily,” he says.
“That’s why more people have turned to a professional travel advisor for advice and guidance. We’re (travel agents) receiving updates and notifications from the airlines and from the cruise lines and from the tour companies and the hotels and the state agencies on what’s going on and what you need to travel.”
With so many destinations being rebooked, Coleman says that most international destinations are already booked through the end of the year. Travelers are now starting to schedule well into 2023.
Prices may be relatively inexpensive now, too, but once international borders reopen and more people get vaccinated, prices may go up, he adds.
Many travel suppliers are being flexible and rescheduling trips to the following year or providing refunds when plans change. But Coleman cautions it’s important to check before confirming any travel plans.
