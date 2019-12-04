Bram Watkins looked at the golf course from a roof in Santa Teresa. He saw a former client he’d played golf with a week prior.
Watkins was sweating and feeling sorry for himself.
Then he looked around and saw most beautiful view of Mesilla Valley and the Franklin Mountains not everyone gets to see, Watkins said.
"I decided that day, I was going to be positive. Now when I ask myself, ‘How I’m doing?’ I say, ‘I’m blessed.’”
At one time Watkins was senior vice president of Entravision communications running sales and marketing for 35 TV stations from El Paso. When his bosses wanted him to move to Los Angeles, he quit. Eighteen months later, KDBC’s new management hired him as general manager.
“The job reconnected me with the community I’d grown up with. Because family is most important to me, it allowed my kids to know their grandparents.”
It also allowed him give back to his community. He served on numerous boards from CASA to the Alzheimer’s Association.
When KDBC’s owners began to struggle financially, he knew he’d have to leave El Paso if he stayed in media.
“Since I wanted to make sure my kids were raised in this most wonderful community, I asked my dad if I could work with him.”
Watkins, 55, credits his dad, Bobby, who created Frontier Roofing from nothing, for his success.
“I stand on shoulders of a giant because he taught me a phenomenal work ethic.”
A few years later, he heard a former businessman preach at Unity Church. He thought, “I could do that someday.”
After he was asked to fill in for the pastor, he began studying with One Spirit Interfaith Seminary and became a minister.
In 2016, he bought Frontier from his dad, who died last November. The business – and Watkins – continue to thrive.
“One of most important things in making a transition into any career is to ask certain questions. If what you do is who you are, what happens when you stop doing it? If who you are is what you have, what happens when don’t have it anymore?"
"Making money is an outlet, it’s not your source – who YOU are. That source never changes.”