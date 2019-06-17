Here are chemical-free strategies to manage bothersome biters in your landscape.
THE DRAIN GAME Eliminate places where mosquitoes will breed. Drain water out of buckets, old tires and clogged gutters or downspouts. Turn over toys, tarps and pool covers, or store them in the garage.
BATH WATER Change the water in birdbaths at least once a week as part of your regular gardening chores, or install a pump to keep the water moving.
GO NATURAL Kill mosquito larvae in birdbaths, rain barrels and water features with a naturally occurring bacterium that’s certified organic and safe for pets, wildlife and children. Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis is found in Mosquito Dunks and Mosquito Bits from SummitReponsibleSolutions.com. Mosquito Bits knock down the larval population, while Mosquito Dunks provide 30 days of control in areas that may have standing water.
FOR THE BIRDS Attract insect-eating birds with a few birdhouses. You’ll enjoy their beauty and benefit from their diet of insects, including many garden pests and mosquitoes.
FAN-TASTIC Use a fan to create a gentle breeze that keeps weak-flying mosquitoes away from you and your guests when hosting a party, gardening or just relaxing outdoors.
IT'S PERSONAL Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and cover as much of your skin as possible with sleeves and pants. For DEET-free repellent options, the Centers for Disease Control has approved products with the active ingredient picaridin, found in Skin So Soft products, IR3535, and the synthetic oil of lemon and eucalyptus.
Gardening expert Melinda Myers has more than 30 years of horticulture experience. She was commissioned by Gardeners Supply for her expertise to write about self-watering gardens, and by Summit to write about mosquito control. For information: www.MelindaMyers.com.